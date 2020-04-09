Hoping to remain nimble in these challenging times, Rochester Downtown Alliance has canceled the first weeks of Thursdays Downtown, while scaling back the size of the weekly market.
“Delaying the start date of Thursdays Downtown and reducing the event footprint will give us the best chance of producing a quality event series, while minimizing financial risk to all involved and keeping us nimble enough to respond to changing public health guidelines,” RDA Executive Director Holly Masek said.
So far, no musical acts have been booked for the weekly summer event formerly known as Thursdays on First and Third, but discussions with potential performers have been ongoing.
“We’ve been trying to take it a little gently as we determined how this was going,” Masek said.
At this point, she said contracts will likely include the ability to back out of plans without being on the hook for performance fees.
“We are taking some risks, and we’ll ask them to share the risks,” she said.
When it comes to vendors, Masek said the application process is being extended, with the selection of vendors being delayed. While the RDA typically starts seeking market fees six weeks before the event, they will not be collected this year until the start date is confirmed.
Masek said the decision to delay the start of the event to July 2 came after discussing options with community groups and downtown businesses, as well as the health care community.
“Like most event producers, we are facing a painful dilemma,” she said in a statement announcing the decision. “How can we optimistically plan for the community celebrations and small business marketplaces that are so badly needed right now, while respecting the evolving public health crisis and economic challenges that are all around us?”
The result is the decision to reduce the event to nine weeks, July 2 to Aug. 27, and also reduce the physical size of the event. Vendors will set up on First Avenue Southwest from Second Street to Fourth Street, as well as a portion of Third Street.
The change means only one stage will be featured amid the variety of vendors. It will be in the middle of the action, near the intersection of First Avenue and Third Street.
The modified layout comes months after event organizers announced plans to extend activity to Sixth Street as construction starts on Destination Medical Center renovations surrounding Peace Plaza.
Organizers are ready to remain flexible by exploring options to reduce crowding during the event, if it is allowed to continue.
Options being explored include:
• Creating a Thursdays Downtown online marketplace to provide added revenue opportunities for vendors.
• Looking for ways to spread out activities, including potentially adding smaller stages in other locations or creating spaces for vendors in vacant storefronts, alleys or portions of Peace Plaza or Central Park.
• Programming music throughout the day to reduce crowding.
• Livestreaming portions of the event.
Masek said the goal is to be able to respond to changing public health needs while also respecting the desire to see activity return to downtown.
“As always, our greatest priority at events is public health and safety,” she said. “We will continue to monitor local, state, and national recommendations around events and will be prepared to adjust as needed.”