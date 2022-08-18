Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Thursdays Downtown shutting down early

Thursday Downtown, July 21, 2022
People fill into the street in front of the 1st Avenue Stage during Thursday Downtown in Downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 21, 2022.
Tucker Allen Covey / Post Bulletin
By Staff reports
August 18, 2022 06:27 PM
The remainder of Thursdays Downtown was canceled due to potential severe weather coming through Rochester this evening, Thursday, Aug. 18.

It was the last Thursdays Downtown of the summer.

In a press release, the Rochester Downtown Alliance announced:

"In consultation with the National Weather Service in La Crosse and the Rochester Police Department, we make this decision with everyone’s safety in mind. The possibility of severe inclement weather later this evening is high, with lightning and wind gusts predicted."

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
