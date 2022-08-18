Thursdays Downtown shutting down early

The remainder of Thursdays Downtown was canceled due to potential severe weather coming through Rochester this evening, Thursday, Aug. 18.

It was the last Thursdays Downtown of the summer.

In a press release, the Rochester Downtown Alliance announced:

"In consultation with the National Weather Service in La Crosse and the Rochester Police Department, we make this decision with everyone’s safety in mind. The possibility of severe inclement weather later this evening is high, with lightning and wind gusts predicted."