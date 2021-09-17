TikTok challenge shuts down RPS, area school bathrooms

Some schools in the greater Rochester area have faced a wave of vandalism in the first weeks of school, fueled by the "bathroom challenge" on the popular video-based social media platform TikTok.

As the challenge implies, the vandalism has been in bathrooms. It's included tearing soap dispensers off walls, taking the seats off of toilets, and purposely plugging the toilets to cause them to overflow, among other stunts.

"What we've dealt with in the bathrooms this year so far would be as much as we would have (normally) dealt with in an entire school year. Our students by and large wouldn't do these types of things," Stewartville High School Principal Patrick Breen said. "They are definitely seduced by the power of a 'like.'"

ALSO READ: 81 cases of COVID-19 in first two weeks at Rochester Public Schools

In Stewartville's case, Breen said Thursday may have been the first day since classes started that the school didn't have some sort of vandalism to its bathrooms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a soap dispenser out of a bathroom isn't just an inconvenience, it means the school has to close that bathroom until the dispenser can be replaced.

Heather Nessler, executive director of communications for Rochester Public Schools, said nearly every secondary school in town has had to shut down at least one bathroom so far in the 3-week-old school year.

"All of our secondary schools with the exception of one have experienced problems of some degree with this," Nessler said. "Obviously there are things that occur in a school setting, but this is new... I think this is completely in reaction to the TikTok challenge."

Rochester Public Schools has six secondary schools — three high schools and three middle schools.

The trend isn't confined to the local area by any means. In recent weeks, the nationwide challenge has been chronicled in news outlets from New York to Colorado to Texas.

TikTok has since banned and removed videos related to the bathroom challenge.

The challenge hasn't affected every school the same.

Chatfield High School has reportedly not had any issues related to the trend. Byron High School Principal Malia Schroeder said that while they have had some issues related to the TikTok challenge, it has not been a "rampant issue."

ADVERTISEMENT

Dover-Eyota High School Principal Todd Rowekamp said while the school has had some vandalism issues since the start of the school year, it's hard to tell whether it's related to a social media challenge or just the kind of issues they normally would have.

For those schools that have been dealing with the issue, though, it's caused a reckoning not just for school officials, but for students themselves. In some cases, that has included students reporting other students.

"We have students who are getting so tired of this that they're reporting to us who's doing it when they see it. Or they're at least confronting classmates of theirs when they're doing it," Breen said. "The kids are growing tired of it because we have to lock the bathrooms for a period to let them be repaired and cleaned. And we don't have a lot of bathrooms in our building to start with, so the kids get frustrated with lines forming at the ones that are left open."

The schools wouldn't say how many students have been disciplined or what that discipline may include. Nessler, however, said the Rochester district is following the student handbook. According to the handbook, property damage is classified as a level two offense, which "involve more serious infractions that require an office referral and are addressed by a school administrator or district-level administrator."

"I know our buildings have been working on talking with our students about this; we've worked with our liaison officers even to talk about how this could impact (them) from a legal perspective," Nessler said. "There are some legal issues a child could get into."