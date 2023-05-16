99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tim McCollough taking helm at Rochester Public Utilities

RPU board announces hire of new general manager with Mark Kotschevar's planned retirement.

Rochester Public Utilities RPU logo
Rochester Public Utilities.
Contributed
By Staff reports
Today at 5:00 PM

ROCHESTER — Tim McCollough has been named as the next Rochester Public Utilities general manager.

The former president and CEO of the Iowa Lakes Electric Cooperative will replace Mark Kotschevar, who started at RPU in 1981 and has led the utility since May 1, 2014.

Kotschevar is retiring, and McCollough is slated to start July 31.

Prior to serving Iowa Lakes Electric Cooperative, McCollough was the deputy director of Light and Power Utilities in Fort Collins, Colo. He started his career at MidAmerican Energy Co., holding several roles before transitioning to City of Ames Electric, where he served as a power plant engineer, electric services operations superintendent, and electric distribution manager.

“We were pleased to have many qualified candidates apply for the general manager position, and Tim stood out in several ways,” Melissa Johnson, RPU Board president said in a statement announcing the board’s decision. “His impressive work history at multiple utilities will bring new insights and best practices to RPU. The utility industry is undergoing rapid change, and his emphasis on continuous improvement and partnering with others for success will allow RPU to continue to set the standard for service.

“Finally, his empathetic leadership style with a focus on employee well-being and customer service is integral to our community values and the culture of a hometown utility. We look forward to Tim joining our team.”

The RPU general manager:

  • Leads and implements a strategic vision and plan for RPU in collaboration with and under the direction of the RPU Board.
  • Oversees long-term infrastructure planning including generation capacity, amount of purchased power, transmission facilities, electric distribution system, well water capacity, water storage facilities and water distribution system.
  • Leads RPU operations in a manner that results in high customer service satisfaction levels, leveraging of resources, and continuous improvement.
  • Serves as an RPU and City representative explaining and discussing views, interests and policies to the RPU Board; City Council; state and national organizations
  • Provides sound fiscal management of RPU budgets and finances.

McCollough said he’s excited about the new position and is impressed by the vision and approach already established at RPU highlights.

“The opportunity to engage with the Board of Directors and the employee team during the recruitment process has solidified my belief that RPU and the community are comprised of exceptional individuals who are dedicated to serving the well-being of the community with the utmost professionalism and integrity,” he said. “Together, we will navigate the evolving challenges in the utility industry and continue to provide the highest level of service to the community of Rochester.”

