Rochester, MN (55902)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few snow showers this afternoon. High 31F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.