Timelines remain uncertain for Rochester Towers Condominium residents

ROCHESTER — Details regarding how long residents of the Rochester Towers Condominium will be homeless remain scarce.

“The structural engineering firm is continuing to assess the entire building to ensure any other potential issues are identified,” Jenna Bowman, Rochester’s strategic communications and engagement director, stated in an email sent Tuesday. “Once that work is complete, there will be a better understanding of potential timelines.”

Residents of the building at 207 Fifth Ave. SW report receiving emails stating the city has officially pulled the 15-story building’s certificate of occupancy, which could result in a month-long wait for a return to their units, but Bowman said the certificate was not formally pulled.

The building’s management team decided to evacuate the building Friday evening after a privately contracted structural engineer noted concerns about the structure following an inspection.

The city assisted with the evacuation process.

Community Development Director Irene Woodward said her team continues working with the contractor hired to shore up the building and its management team as they complete the analysis of work needed.

Once the full scope of work is identified, she said a building permit will be required to continue work, which will also give the city authority to inspect the building after the work is done.

Private condominiums are not routinely inspected.

“A condo is kind of like someone’s home, so we don’t just go out and inspect them,” Woodward said, adding that individual units that are rented are inspected in order to receive a city rental certificate.

Additionally, the city will conduct inspections if a complaint is received or when a building permit is issued for work within the building.

A search of recent building permits shows limited activity in the past year, and Bowman said any inspection would likely be limited to the work done, which appears to primarily be connected to the installation of equipment in specific units.

While work continues on the building, the nearby roadway has reopened.

Construction materials that had been blocking access to Fifth Avenue Southwest were removed Monday evening, restoring access for vehicle and pedestrian traffic.