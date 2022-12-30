Titan shares passed-over plans for former Seneca site

ROCHESTER — Titan Development and Investments announced Friday it had proposed to build a grocery store and housing on the former Seneca Foods canning facility site, as it also acknowledged the inability to come to an agreement with Olmsted County.

County commissioners voted Dec. 20 to end efforts with Titan regarding the proposed sale of county-owned land at the intersection of 12th Street and Third Avenue Southeast.

In a statement released Friday morning, the Rochester-based development and real estate company said it initially proposed a mix-use development that included “a well-branded grocery store, pharmacy, petroleum and a housing project.”

The plans also proposed developing pad sites to attract additional retail operations in the future.

“We provided a well thought out plan for the site, unfortunately, we were unable to finalize details with the county,” said Andy Chafoulias, Titan’s CEO.” We wish the county staff and all incoming commissioners the very best on aligning themselves and selecting a beneficial outcome for the Seneca Site.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Titan proposal was selected in August as the leader among four proposed uses for the site, giving it time to further develop plans and negotiate a price for all or a portion of the nearly 11-acre site northeast of Graham Park.

Details of the plan had remained confidential throughout the process.

The county commissioners' discussions about the potential sale of the property, which reportedly included proposed sale prices, were held in closed meetings and remain private information, according to Senior Assistant Olmsted County Attorney Tom Canan.

“We were excited to be selected to have the opportunity to negotiate,” Chafoulias said. “Our uses for the land would have been meaningful and attractive to the local community. The project would have been influential in generating real estate taxes, sales tax and hundreds of jobs.”

Other proposals for the property, which were sought through an agreement with Rochester Area Economic Development Inc., included submissions from a group of seven local nonprofits, the Curling Club of Rochester and Noble Development Co.

The county purchased the former Seneca site for $5.6 million in 2019, with the anticipation that it would be used as a transit hub connected to other development.

Since the purchase, the county site has been cleared, and the ear-of-corn water tower was restored under a $1.1 million contract.

The end of negotiations with Titan means the county can consider sale, redevelopment or keeping the site for future county use.

ADVERTISEMENT

With four newly elected commissioners set to take office on Jan. 3, County Administrator Heidi Welsch said they will need to be updated on what has occurred with the property and what options are available.

She said it’s uncertain when the commissioners would be presented with options for next steps regarding the property.

