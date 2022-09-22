We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Walz: Statewide 'swatting' shows need for gun safety, mental health funding

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
September 22, 2022 07:50 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Sept. 22:

Stories in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: September 18-24, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
September 22, 2022 08:08 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
329d6650b2f07f7d92465b2f81fa5d8b.jpg
Sports
How a Mayo High School grad paved way for Minor League Baseball players to earn a living wage
Aaron Senne was one of the best high school baseball players Rochester had ever seen. 16 years after graduating from Mayo High School and nine years after retiring from his professional career, Senne is now in the settlement phase of a lawsuit against the Office of the Commissioner of Major League Baseball for unfair wages he and other players received for their time as Minor League ball players.
September 22, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Chatfield Center for the Arts
Arts and Entertainment
Chatfield Center for the Arts celebrates $8.7 million renovation
The arts center's grand reopening will be held Saturday, and a full slate of events are lining up on the calendar.
September 22, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Sievers
IMG_9190 (2).JPG
Local
'I think we're common-sense people': Kim Crockett, conservative candidates campaign at Pine Island rally
Two major topics arose as through lines: motivating a red wave in the upcoming election, and addressing alleged voter fraud the 2020 election.
September 21, 2022 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden