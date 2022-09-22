Today's Headlines: Walz: Statewide 'swatting' shows need for gun safety, mental health funding
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Sept. 22:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Open house at Zollman Zoo in Oxbow Park
- Walz: Statewide 'swatting' shows need for gun safety, mental health funding
- How a Mayo High School grad paved way for Minor League Baseball players to earn a living wage
- Chatfield Center for the Arts celebrates $8.7 million renovation
- Lourdes activities director Larson’s juggling act
