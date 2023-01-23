STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Monday, January 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: In a small town full of change, Preston's Branding Iron remains the same

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
January 23, 2023 07:08 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Jan. 23:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
IMG_1639.jpg
Business
In a small town full of change, Preston's Branding Iron remains the same
There are not as many supper clubs as there used to be in southeast Minnesota. One that has stood the test of time is the Branding Iron Supper Club in Preston.
January 23, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Rochester city logo
Local
Rochester council asked to confirm sales tax support
A legislative request to hold a local vote for the extension of Rochester's half-cent sales tax was approved last year, but a new vote will include the city's newest council member.
January 22, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
dfl town hall
Local
Abortion to Social Security tax: Rochester DFL legislators discuss key session topics at Saturday's town hall
Nineteen topics were covered at the DFL town hall Saturday, Jan. 21. Here's a roundup of six topics important to the 2023 legislative session.
January 21, 2023 03:07 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
mary_statue_church of the immaculate heart_crosslake, MN.jpg
Business
Wanamingo stone manufacturer expands with purchase of competitor
Wanamingo-based Marcstone acquired its long-time competitor, Continental Cast Stone, in late 2022.
January 21, 2023 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger