Today's Headlines: In a small town full of change, Preston's Branding Iron remains the same
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Jan. 23:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1998: Price of Minnesota farmland on the rise
- In a small town full of change, Preston's Branding Iron remains the same
- Rochester council asked to confirm sales tax support
- A look inside 2 Rochester homes under 2,000 square feet
- 1 ice rink in St. Louis, 2 games, 5 Rochester hockey players
There are not as many supper clubs as there used to be in southeast Minnesota. One that has stood the test of time is the Branding Iron Supper Club in Preston.
A legislative request to hold a local vote for the extension of Rochester's half-cent sales tax was approved last year, but a new vote will include the city's newest council member.
Abortion to Social Security tax: Rochester DFL legislators discuss key session topics at Saturday's town hall
Nineteen topics were covered at the DFL town hall Saturday, Jan. 21. Here's a roundup of six topics important to the 2023 legislative session.
Wanamingo-based Marcstone acquired its long-time competitor, Continental Cast Stone, in late 2022.