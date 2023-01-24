STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Today's Headlines: Would you qualify for a discount on your next hospital stay in Southeast Minnesota?

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
January 24, 2023 08:05 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Jan. 24:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
