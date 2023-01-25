Today's Headlines: Rochester's The Garden skatepark built for 6-year-old beginners and 65-year-old veterans
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Jan. 25:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1973: North Star goalie Gump Worsley retires
- Rochester's The Garden skatepark built for 6-year-old beginners and 65-year-old veterans
- Rochester downtown energy conversion seeing reduced costs
- The Champ visits Rochester in the ring
- Bremer breaks down Twins' 2023 prospects on trip to Rochester
While students enrollment has increased 7% over the last decade, the staff has grown nearly 27%.
The Garden indoor skatepark is set to open in February, about six months after Adam and Laura Kramer bought the former Whiskey Bones building.
The final cost of transition from use of steam to power heating and cooling in four city-owned buildings will remain unknown until project is complete in September.
The Mess Hall, Rochester’s new “smash room,” will open its doors on Friday, Jan. 27, at 1635 North Broadway in the River Center Plaza. It is tucked in between Kingdom Buffet and the License Center.