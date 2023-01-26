Today's Headlines: Why are some lung cancers resistant to treatment?
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Jan. 26:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1998: Ventura to announce his candidacy for governor
- Developer buys rest of a downtown Rochester block for $4.5 million
- Winona community remembers senior Logan Monk
- Myron Glass: Remembering a coaching legend
Holly Masek took over the job during a time of hope and optimism. The pandemic changed things.
A local developer recently purchased the rest of a downtown Rochester block for $4.5 million, after buying the other half in 2022 for a future hotel.
Why are some lung cancers resistant to treatment? A Hormel Institute professor wants to answer that question
Luke Hoeppner, a researcher at the Hormel Institute, recently received a $150,000 grant that will fund his team's research into why certain lung cancers become resistant to treatment over time.
The Minnesota Teacher of the Year banquet will be May 7 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre.