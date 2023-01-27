Today's Headlines: Eyota's Blue Collar Cafe: 'Every little town has a place like this'
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Jan. 27:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1923: Dr. C. H. Mayo to step down from school board
- Eyota's Blue Collar Cafe: 'Every little town has a place like this '
- Mildred Burke v. Nell 'the Southern Belle' Stewart! Bronko Nagurski v. Abe 'the Syrian Assassin' Kashay!
- Red Wing woman pleads guilty to cold case murder of newborn in Goodhue County
- High School Wrestling Focus: Lake City making a difference on and off the mat
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
The Workforce Development, Inc., Southeast Minnesota Workforce Development Board and the Winona Workforce Development Board request people register on the Eventbrite website.
The Blue Collar Cafe in Eyota is just like any small town cafe but has its own flavor of consistency with new ownership that took over in fall 2021.
The Rochester Area Builders Home Show will host a job fair, youth skills competition, food events and local businesses.