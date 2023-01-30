STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Kasson-Mantorville's Colleen Tentis recognized for commitment to helping students learn

Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
January 30, 2023
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Jan. 30:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
