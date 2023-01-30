A 30-year-old man was hurt in a crash Friday in Olmsted County after being thrown from the sled he was on.

Colleen Tentis is the Post Bulletin Teacher of the Month for November! Nominate your favorite teacher with the form below the article.

Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Today's Headlines: Kasson-Mantorville's Colleen Tentis recognized for commitment to helping students learn Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.