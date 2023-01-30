Today's Headlines: Kasson-Mantorville's Colleen Tentis recognized for commitment to helping students learn
- Day in History: 1948: Mahatma Gandhi shot and killed
- From the ground up: Kasson-Mantorville's Colleen Tentis recognized for commitment to helping students learn
- ‘Let nature come in’: Chatfield family re-envisions farm with cozy Airbnb cabin
- Rochester council slated to review library needs
- 8 southeastern Minnesotans making impact at top-10 college hockey programs
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
From the ground up: Kasson-Mantorville's Colleen Tentis recognized for commitment to helping students learn
Colleen Tentis is the Post Bulletin Teacher of the Month for November! Nominate your favorite teacher with the form below the article.
A 30-year-old man was hurt in a crash Friday in Olmsted County after being thrown from the sled he was on.
A 16-year-old girl was hurt in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 52 Saturday night.