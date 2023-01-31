6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News | Local
Today's Headlines: Bryttany Wener is the Lake City Police Department's first full-time female officer

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
January 31, 2023 08:38 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Jan. 31:

Stories in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
