Today's Headlines: Bryttany Wener is the Lake City Police Department's first full-time female officer
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Jan. 31:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1973: Minnesota Vikings draft Chuck Foreman
- Breaking a barrier: Bryttany Wener is the Lake City Police Department's first full-time female officer
- Sylwia Bujak Oliver, 125 Live executive director, becomes a U.S. citizen
- 7 takeaways from Rochester City Council's library review
- Kasson-Mantorville grad Brendan Knoll will get another shot to pitch in pro ball
Breaking a barrier: Bryttany Wener is the Lake City Police Department's first full-time female officer
Bryttany Wener, who hails from a law enforcement family in Pepin, Wis., joined the department earlier this month.
It was a family affair. Oliver, her husband Gavin, and daughter Arianna all become citizens.