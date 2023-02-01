Today's Headlines: Zoning change requested to replace former Rochester bakery with apartment complex
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Feb. 1:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1973: Some Rochester elementary schools to close
- Zoning change requested to replace former Rochester bakery with apartment complex
- Mayo High School grad ready to play the game on CBS's 'Survivor'
- A champion for Rochester
- A rare juggling act: St. Charles' Barclay handles competing in both basketball and wrestling
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
The concept calls for main-floor townhomes and six stories of apartments on the northwest Rochester site that once produced Wonder Bread.
Kids are invited to the get-in-the-mood celebration for the coming of spring on Feb. 1.
Sabol had been the organization's executive director for seven years.