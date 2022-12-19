Today's Headlines: 'Sometimes adults get in the way': Rochester youth gather for student school board
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Dec. 19:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Princess Diana beanie baby selling for $400
- 'Sometimes adults get in the way': Rochester youth gather for student school board
- Med City apartment complex sold for $17.9 million
- Future of former Seneca site remains under discussion
- Minnesota Christmas Tournament: Glazier finally gets his ellusive Santa hat with dominant effort
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
The concept of a student school board is not new for Rochester Public Schools, but it has evolved and become more student driven.
Four Minnesota companies paid $17.9 million for the Rochester's Timberland Heights apartment complex at 1515 41st St. NW on Dec. 15, 2022. It was managed by Timberland Partners.
In addition to running two local eateries—Pi Wood-Fired Pizza and Tilda’s Pizzeria—Black is the co-owner (with Matt Mongoven) of Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza, a fast-casual restaurant chain that Restaurant News recently called the “fastest growing wood-fired pizza franchise in the U.S.”
The annual Wreaths Across America ceremony to honor and remember veterans was at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Saturday, Dec. 17.