The annual Wreaths Across America ceremony to honor and remember veterans was at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial Saturday, Dec. 17.

In addition to running two local eateries—Pi Wood-Fired Pizza and Tilda’s Pizzeria—Black is the co-owner (with Matt Mongoven) of Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza, a fast-casual restaurant chain that Restaurant News recently called the “fastest growing wood-fired pizza franchise in the U.S.”

Four Minnesota companies paid $17.9 million for the Rochester's Timberland Heights apartment complex at 1515 41st St. NW on Dec. 15, 2022. It was managed by Timberland Partners.

The concept of a student school board is not new for Rochester Public Schools, but it has evolved and become more student driven.

Today's Headlines: 'Sometimes adults get in the way': Rochester youth gather for student school board

