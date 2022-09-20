We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Today's Headlines: $10 million Soldiers Field pool upgrade; park holding off on most golf course changes

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
September 20, 2022 07:55 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Sept. 20:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: September 18-24, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
September 20, 2022 08:28 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
92857.jpeg
Community
Music through introspection: Dylin Danielson creates his 'Requiem'
Dylin Danielson grew up and has spent most of his life in Southeast Minnesota. After three years of planning and producing, he becomes Rochester's newest local artist this Thursday, Sept. 22, with his debut album "A Requiem for the Future."
September 20, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Froh Portrait.JPG
Business
Rochester’s newest clothing store continues mission of giving back to community
After several years spent as a clothing producer for local businesses, PrintLocal becomes WearLocal, which offers retail merchandise.
September 20, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Rochester city logo
Local
Council sets maximum tax revenue for 2023, with potential 6.85% increase
Rochester property tax levy capped at nearly $92.8 million for next year, up from approximately $86.8 million.
September 19, 2022 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen