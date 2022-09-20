Today's Headlines: $10 million Soldiers Field pool upgrade; park holding off on most golf course changes
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Sept. 20:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Henry Ford is the wealthiest man in the world
- Soldiers Field update calls for $10 million pool upgrade while holding off on most golf course changes
- Chef tip: It's all about the knives
- Rochester’s newest clothing store continues mission of giving back to community
- Pro baseball career in doubt for Red Wing's Boldt after being released
The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Dylin Danielson grew up and has spent most of his life in Southeast Minnesota. After three years of planning and producing, he becomes Rochester's newest local artist this Thursday, Sept. 22, with his debut album "A Requiem for the Future."
After several years spent as a clothing producer for local businesses, PrintLocal becomes WearLocal, which offers retail merchandise.
Rochester property tax levy capped at nearly $92.8 million for next year, up from approximately $86.8 million.