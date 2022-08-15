SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: 100 candles for two Rochester friends born four days apart

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
August 15, 2022 07:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Aug. 15:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Centenarians Fusselman candles.JPG
Local
100 candles for two Rochester friends born four days apart
Two Rochester women, born half a world away, four days apart, celebrated their 100th birthday together.
August 15, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Brad Finstad Sworn In
Local
Finstad takes the oath; Ettinger heartened by special election performance as both shift sights on midterms
Finstad beat Ettinger by 4 points; the two will meet again in November when turnout will be much higher, but who will benefit from it is an open question.
August 15, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Pickup Truck Opera 01.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Pickup Truck opera returns on a weekend full of events
Saturday features pickup Truck opera, Ethiopian culture and burlesque dance.
August 15, 2022 04:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Business
Storage centers in Rochester and Austin sell for a combined $6.4 million
West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Storage Rentals of America recently purchased a Rochester storage facility for $4.39 million and an Austin one for $2.1 million from the Minneapolis-based storage chain KO Self Storage.
August 14, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger