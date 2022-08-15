Today's Headlines: 100 candles for two Rochester friends born four days apart
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Aug. 15:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Rochester's unemployment rate is at a record low
- 100 candles for two Rochester friends born four days apart
- Finstad takes the oath; Ettinger heartened by special election performance as both shift sights on midterms
- What's the price for the Seneca site? Olmsted County commissioners expect to discuss Tuesday
- Lake City's Heise named to US roster for Women's World Championships
The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Two Rochester women, born half a world away, four days apart, celebrated their 100th birthday together.
Finstad takes the oath; Ettinger heartened by special election performance as both shift sights on midterms
Finstad beat Ettinger by 4 points; the two will meet again in November when turnout will be much higher, but who will benefit from it is an open question.
Saturday features pickup Truck opera, Ethiopian culture and burlesque dance.
West Palm Beach, Fla.-based Storage Rentals of America recently purchased a Rochester storage facility for $4.39 million and an Austin one for $2.1 million from the Minneapolis-based storage chain KO Self Storage.