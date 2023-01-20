Today's Headlines: 101 Donations: Rochester resident makes giving blood a routine
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Jan. 20:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1998: Price of Minnesota farmland on the rise
- 101 Donations: Rochester resident makes giving blood a routine
- Cleared of misconduct claim, Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik was, in fact, drunk at work, official says
- 'Hotter, fresher, faster service' has kept Snappy Stop as Rochester’s favorite local fast food joint
- Lou Branca remembered with honor and respect as John Marshall coach, teacher
Snappy Stop has remained one of the most consistent fast food joints in Rochester as it approaches 40 years of business.
“Spend a half hour of your time and you can save three lives?” said Jeff Goodew. “You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out that’s a good outcome.”