Today's Headlines: 12-year-old snowmobiler dies in crash Sunday in Wabasha County
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Jan. 9:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1973: Military draft to end June 30
- 12-year-old snowmobiler dies in crash Sunday in Wabasha County
- John Guerin mixes art and music in his downtown Rochester studio
- Final sidewalk assessments planned before repair policy change
- High School Wrestling Focus: Mayo's first ranking in nearly two decades a testament to years of hard work
The boy died at the scene, Wabasha County Sheriff's Office reports.