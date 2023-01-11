99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, January 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Language is power: Red Wing High School adds Dakota language course

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
January 11, 2023 08:29 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Jan. 11:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
School Closings.png
Weather
Weather-related closings and announcements for Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
January 11, 2023 09:05 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
RPD - ARREST REPORT.png
Local
Rochester man arrested after pointing gun at driver during road rage incident
Rochester Police arrested a 23-year-old man who said “he felt like the stupidest person in the world” for displaying his gun during the incident.
January 11, 2023 09:04 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Everyday 365 Clothing - MyKitta Davis
Business
MyKitta Davis is ready to help Rochester minority business owners
After three years of building up her urban clothing brand, Everyday365, Davis begins sharing her experience as a keynote speaker at the Minority Business Owner Network on Friday.
January 11, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Red Wing High School Dakota Language Class
Local
Language is power: Red Wing High School adds Dakota language course
Principal George Nemanich says the school hopes to eventually create three levels of the language class.
January 11, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer