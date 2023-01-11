Principal George Nemanich says the school hopes to eventually create three levels of the language class.

After three years of building up her urban clothing brand, Everyday365, Davis begins sharing her experience as a keynote speaker at the Minority Business Owner Network on Friday.

Rochester Police arrested a 23-year-old man who said “he felt like the stupidest person in the world” for displaying his gun during the incident.

A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Today's Headlines: Language is power: Red Wing High School adds Dakota language course Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.