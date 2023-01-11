Today's Headlines: Language is power: Red Wing High School adds Dakota language course
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Jan. 11:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1948: Ducks dying from lead poisoning
- Language is power: Red Wing High School adds Dakota language course
- Burger restaurant to replace Rochester grocery store cafe later this year
- Body found in Manor Park identified as 20-year-old Rochester man
- Mayo grad Vold striving to be the female wrestling coach she never had
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
Rochester Police arrested a 23-year-old man who said “he felt like the stupidest person in the world” for displaying his gun during the incident.
After three years of building up her urban clothing brand, Everyday365, Davis begins sharing her experience as a keynote speaker at the Minority Business Owner Network on Friday.
Principal George Nemanich says the school hopes to eventually create three levels of the language class.