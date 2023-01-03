Today's Headlines: 2022 began with the closing of Y, ended with plans for new Rochester youth center
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Jan. 3:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1948: Black traveling basketball team defeats Preston's All-Stars
- 2022 began with the closing of Y, ended with plans for new Rochester youth center
- From deputy to real estate agent, Winona realtor Matt Loos loves helping people
- Wabasha hospital plans to revamp long-term care unit with federal funding
- Mission accomplished for Parker: 'I at least got my touchdown in Hawaii'
