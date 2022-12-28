Today's Headlines: 2022 in Review: Many Med City businesses are ending 2022 with new owners
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Dec. 28:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Smallpox vaccinations recommended for all children
- 2022 in Review: Many Med City businesses are ending 2022 with new owners
- Downtown Rochester event pitch night returning for 2023
- Kenyon man charged with possessing child sexual abuse material
- From done with football to playing on Saturdays: La Crescent's Carter Todd took unlikely path to Winona State
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
The reins of many Rochester area businesses were handed off to new leaders in the past year. Here are a few of the notable boss shifts.
The woman allegedly hit her daughter, bit her in the face and slammed her head into the ground. The incident began when her adult daughter asked for her cell phone back, the daughter told police.
The Rochester Downtown Alliance will hold the Shark Tank-style event to determine awards for grants for new events after a two-year pause.