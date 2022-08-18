Today's Headlines: 50 years of Gold Rush: The flea markets' origins and infamous split
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Aug. 18:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: Governor speaks in St. Charles
- 50 years of Gold Rush: The flea markets' origins and infamous split
- Proposed funding boost tips hat to Rochester Civic Theatre turnaround
- Winona State University-Rochester expands downtown
- Mantorville's Bennett Berge wins silver at World Championships
The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
The two antique flea markets in Rochester and Oronoco share a complex history.
Council members recommend boosting city contribution to group in 2023 budget after nearly evicting the nonprofit in 2020.
WSU-Rochester moves nursing department to Broadway location; expects to eventually move all of its programs out of RCTC in time, official says.
The former Daube's Bakery off Civic Center Drive will soon see a new tenant as the owners of Roasted Bliss look to expand their company.