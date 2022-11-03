Today's Headlines: $9.1 million Hader interchange opens on Highway 52
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Nov. 3:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Dr. Francis Tyce of RSH elected president of Zumbro Valley Medical Society
- $9.1 million Hader interchange opens on Highway 52
- Legalize pot? Rochester cannabis advocate, area legislators weigh in
- Robot server? Rochester's Tilda’s Pizzeria serves the future
- Can Kasson-Mantorville do anything about Tigers' ever-increasing roar?
Four months after a confusing piece of legislation made THC edibles legal in Minnesota, businesses and legalization advocates hope lawmakers further open the marijuana marketplace.
Sometimes a helping hand can be found from those without hands at all, and the servers at Tilda's Pizzeria have found a solution to give servers more time to interact with customers and not stress on their orders.
Revised Rochester Active Transportation plan seeks to provide clarity related to pedestrian- and bicycle-network gaps without suggesting specific projects are being readied.
Rochester Downtown Alliance service charge increase approved in effort to maintain services.