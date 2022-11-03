SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Today's Headlines: $9.1 million Hader interchange opens on Highway 52

Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 03, 2022 08:11 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Nov. 3:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
