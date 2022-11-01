Today's Headlines: A growing local housing firm recently paid $11 million for 100 Rochester townhomes
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Nov. 1:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: Famous thoroughbred Man O’ War dies in Kentucky
- A growing local housing firm recently paid $11 million for 100 Rochester townhomes
- Dodge Center's 'Bookaneer' is always on the lookout for paper 'treasures'
- Bushel Boy Farms becomes first Minnesota company to produce cucumbers year-round
- High School Football Focus: Section 1 finals offer rematches, big-time matchups
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
R.M. Dreier has a passion for old books and other vintage paper items. That led the Dodge Center man, who works as a forklift driver, to become the "Bookaneer," buying and selling vintage tomes.
The program, starting at 10:30 a.m., will feature Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial charter member and retiring state Sen. Dave Senjem, retired Army veteran Chad Stowers, singer Brad Boice and several color guards.
Black Swan Living, under the name of Douglas Trail Townhomes Asset Management, recently purchased the two parcels in northwest Rochester that make up the Douglas Trail Townhomes. The deal cost Black Swan $11 million to add 100 Med City townhouses to its housing portfolio last week.
Olmsted County is offering two locations to let voters submit ballots using machines prior to Election Day.