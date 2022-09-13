Today's Headlines: ADU option to address affordable housing yields questions
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Sept. 13:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Jennifer Ostergaard wins Miss America Quality of Life Award
- ADU option to address affordable housing yields questions
- Candidates find a little common ground in District 24A forum
- Weather or not, local musicians played live for radio audience
- Logan Milene, Sam Warren state champs as member of Royals, just like their fathers
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
But still, plenty of differences between Duane Quam and Kieth McLain as Nov. 8 election approaches.
Rochester City Council proposes limits for potential pilot program aimed at creating the first accessory dwelling units under the city's new unified development code.
With Eastwood Grill seeing great decline in business over the last three years, David Nogosek found a new opportunity to keep him and his employees in food service with a food trailer.