News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: ADU option to address affordable housing yields questions

Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
September 13, 2022 07:39 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Sept. 13:

Stories in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: September 11-17, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
September 13, 2022 08:07 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Untitled design.png
Local
Candidates find a little common ground in District 24A forum
But still, plenty of differences between Duane Quam and Kieth McLain as Nov. 8 election approaches.
September 13, 2022 06:56 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Pieters
UDC pic.jpg
Local
ADU option to address affordable housing yields questions
Rochester City Council proposes limits for potential pilot program aimed at creating the first accessory dwelling units under the city's new unified development code.
September 12, 2022 06:16 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_0915.jpg
Business
Eastwood Grill owner shifts focus to new food trailer
With Eastwood Grill seeing great decline in business over the last three years, David Nogosek found a new opportunity to keep him and his employees in food service with a food trailer.
September 12, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson