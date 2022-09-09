Today's Headlines: Amid a national hunger crisis, the Wabasha community helps meet local food needs
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Sept. 9:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Mayo Medical School dedicated
- Amid a national hunger crisis, the Wabasha community helps meet local food needs
- Downtown revitalization grants totaling $1.6 million announced, with more expected
- Rochester Carillon to honor Queen Elizabeth with memorial recital Friday
- Kasson-Mantorville gets ground game going to roll past Winona
The Wabasha Area Food Share is now serving almost 150 households a month, triple the demand from just one year ago. Community members are donating their time and homegrown produce toward the cause.
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related how the county could help encourage more building and development.
Businesses in and next to the Destination Medical Center district receive assistance with building and expanding their businesses.
The noon recital will feature 21 pieces, including “God Save the Queen,” “Memorial,” “Folksongs of the British Isles” and “Lament and Alleluia.”