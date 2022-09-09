SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Today's Headlines: Amid a national hunger crisis, the Wabasha community helps meet local food needs

Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
September 09, 2022 07:59 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Sept. 9:

Stories in this episode:

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
Wabasha Food Share
Local
Amid a national hunger crisis, the Wabasha community helps meet local food needs
The Wabasha Area Food Share is now serving almost 150 households a month, triple the demand from just one year ago. Community members are donating their time and homegrown produce toward the cause.
September 09, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Olmsted County candidates discuss building and development
Candidates for five commissioner seats were asked to submit video responses related how the county could help encourage more building and development.
September 09, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Economic Revitalization Program
Local
Downtown revitalization grants totaling $1.6 million announced, with more expected
Businesses in and next to the Destination Medical Center district receive assistance with building and expanding their businesses.
September 08, 2022 06:27 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Carillon
Local
Rochester Carillon to honor Queen Elizabeth with memorial recital Friday
The noon recital will feature 21 pieces, including “God Save the Queen,” “Memorial,” “Folksongs of the British Isles” and “Lament and Alleluia.”
September 08, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports