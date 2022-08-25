Today's Headlines: Anti-abortion pregnancy centers pose medical information privacy risk
- Anti-abortion pregnancy centers pose medical information privacy risk
Rochester's proposed unified development code as seen community-driven tweaks as it heads toward a final City Council review next month.
First Care Pregnancy Center in Rochester is one of 85 crisis pregnancy centers in Minnesota, most of which are affiliated with national anti-abortion networks, that collect data on people facing unplanned pregnancies. In the wake of efforts across the U.S. to criminalize abortion and those who assist abortion care, concerns have arisen over the fact that crisis pregnancy centers collect medical information, but are not bound by data privacy laws.
The surveys, supported by local and state partnerships, help the watershed district monitor the health of its waterways.