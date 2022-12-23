SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: As a Chatfield brewery closes, local brewers reflect on slow winter season

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
December 23, 2022 08:04 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Dec. 23:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
agelessplans.jpg
Business
More buildings on the way for Rochester's Jeremiah Lane
Cnstruction permits signal more buildings - a two-story Ageless Esthetics medical building and the Diocese of Winona-Rochester's new HQ - will be constructed along Jeremiah Lane Northwest in 2023.
December 23, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Structure fire graphic logo
Local
Stewartville garage fire causes $100k in damage
The fire was contained to inside the garage and no injuries were reported.
December 23, 2022 08:58 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: December 18-24, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
December 23, 2022 08:46 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
d1e389f34fdadf0d2b026a87210eb6fa.jpg
Business
As a Chatfield brewery closes, local brewers reflect on slow winter season
While fewer patrons visit taprooms in the winter, area brewers say local customers provide a through line for their businesses.
December 23, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden