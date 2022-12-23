Today's Headlines: As a Chatfield brewery closes, local brewers reflect on slow winter season
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Dec. 23:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: Minneapolis Lakers defeat Sheboygan 61-52
- As a Chatfield brewery closes, local brewers reflect on slow winter season
- Eck’s Cyclone: Klinsmann put Rochester on the bicycle racing map
- Byron native, Montana cowboy finds himself in familiar role on popular TV show
- Wrestling is an outlet for JM's Zach Hindt, who is legally blind
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Cnstruction permits signal more buildings - a two-story Ageless Esthetics medical building and the Diocese of Winona-Rochester's new HQ - will be constructed along Jeremiah Lane Northwest in 2023.
The fire was contained to inside the garage and no injuries were reported.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
While fewer patrons visit taprooms in the winter, area brewers say local customers provide a through line for their businesses.