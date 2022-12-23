Today's Headlines: As a Chatfield brewery closes, local brewers reflect on slow winter season

While fewer patrons visit taprooms in the winter, area brewers say local customers provide a through line for their businesses.

Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.

The fire was contained to inside the garage and no injuries were reported.

Cnstruction permits signal more buildings - a two-story Ageless Esthetics medical building and the Diocese of Winona-Rochester's new HQ - will be constructed along Jeremiah Lane Northwest in 2023.

