Today's Headlines: At less than half capacity, RPS mulls options for Longfellow Elementary
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Dec. 21:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Popular “Lunch With Casey” television show to be canceled
- At less than half capacity, Rochester Public Schools mulls options for Longfellow Elementary
- Hokah family displaced after semi crashes into home
- Olmsted County commissioners hit reset on Seneca property
- Celebration stirs vivid memories for 1977 JM state championship team
After a longtime vacancy with the closing of Buffet King, a new Asian cuisine restaurant has moved into the space adding a sushi bar to the Kasson dining scene.
While the former building had a capacity of 360 students, the newly-rebuilt version has a capacity of 720.
A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.
A friend of Jessica McFarland and her family started a GoFundMe on Tuesday to help the family find new housing. The rental home in which they lived has been condemned.