Today's Headlines: At less than half capacity, RPS mulls options for Longfellow Elementary

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
December 21, 2022 08:24 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Dec. 21:

Stories in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
