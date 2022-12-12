Today's Headlines: At Mayo High School, the yearly charity fundraiser is about giving, learning and beating the competition
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Dec. 12:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: New family-style steak house under construction
- At Mayo High School, the yearly charity fundraiser is about giving, learning and beating the competition
- Rochester photographer lends hand for salmon battle
- Elgin’s first coffee and music lounge shepherds in customers to learn more about jazz
- Linemen Byrne, Tripp among 4 from southeastern Minnesota named to All-State Team
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
At Mayo High School, the yearly charity fundraiser is about giving, learning and beating the competition
Last year, Mayo raised over $20,000 more than its closest competitor. Mayo, John Marshall and Century High Schools all raise money for the community.
Michael Melford's work in Alaska has helped an environmental effort to preserve the headwaters of Bristol Bay in Alaska.
Legendary NLS coach hits milestone in 52-50 victory over Delano