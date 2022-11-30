Today's Headlines: BCA identifies Goodhue County Sheriff's deputy who shot man last week

Goodhue County Sheriff's Deputy Steve Sutton-Brown, a nearly 20-year law enforcement veteran, shot an unarmed 24-year-old Fernando Javier Carbajal after Carbajal allegedly chased after the deputy. Sutton-Brown is on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an investigation by the BCA.

Michael Adam Davis, 38, was convicted of sexually assaulting a juvenile male under his care while Davis was a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leader. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison this week.

Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson filed plans this week for an 88,500-square-foot retail center to be built on the corner of Rochester's Commerce Drive Northwest and Scott Road Northwest. The site development plan filed with the city lists the project's title as “Cub Foods - Commerce Drive.”

Jack Remick, one of the Fastenal Five, has used his wealth to develop and transform 19th Street in northwest Rochester.

