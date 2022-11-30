SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, November 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: BCA identifies Goodhue County Sheriff's deputy who shot man last week

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 30, 2022 08:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Nov. 30:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
K48yD--insert-title-here-.png
Local
19th and Valleyhigh: The Rochester corner that Jack Remick built
Jack Remick, one of the Fastenal Five, has used his wealth to develop and transform 19th Street in northwest Rochester.
November 30, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
cubstoreplans.jpg
Business
New grocery store proposed for northwest Rochester
Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson filed plans this week for an 88,500-square-foot retail center to be built on the corner of Rochester's Commerce Drive Northwest and Scott Road Northwest. The site development plan filed with the city lists the project's title as “Cub Foods - Commerce Drive.”
November 29, 2022 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Michael-Davis.png
Local
Former LDS leader sentenced to 30 years for sexually assaulting teen in Dodge County
Michael Adam Davis, 38, was convicted of sexually assaulting a juvenile male under his care while Davis was a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leader. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison this week.
November 29, 2022 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Goodhue County Sheriff patrol car
Local
BCA identifies Goodhue County Sheriff's deputy who shot man last week
Goodhue County Sheriff's Deputy Steve Sutton-Brown, a nearly 20-year law enforcement veteran, shot an unarmed 24-year-old Fernando Javier Carbajal after Carbajal allegedly chased after the deputy. Sutton-Brown is on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an investigation by the BCA.
November 29, 2022 03:43 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson