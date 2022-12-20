Today's Headlines: Boxcar Hippie plans to reopen early in the new year for Rochester diners
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Dec. 20:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: Fire destroys part of an Austin city block
- Boxcar Hippie plans to reopen early in the new year for Rochester diners
- State suspends Hayfield teacher's license over physical altercation with student
- Hormel Institute brings health sciences to life for sixth-grade students
- LeRoy-Ostrander Prep Bowl record holder Chase Johnson looks back on 2021 title run
One of Rochester's most popular ghost kitchen's is reopening as a brick-and-mortar restaurant come Jan. 2. What can fans of the burrito joint expect in its reopening?