News | Local
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Boxcar Hippie plans to reopen early in the new year for Rochester diners

Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
December 20, 2022 07:44 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Dec. 20:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin.

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
