Today's Headlines: Chatfield features a unique HGTV-style home for $439,900
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
We are part of The Trust Project.
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Nov. 4:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1997: Plaque dedicated in memory of Deputy Jack Werner
- Chatfield features a unique HGTV-style home for $439,900
- How Mayo Clinic might tip the odds for patients with rare cancer
- Daley Farm sues Winona County commissioners, Land Stewardship Project, alleging 14th Amendment violations
- Fillmore Central football's perfect season on the line in Section 1A championship game
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
About halfway between Rochester and Winona sits a small town bar and grill that serves popular pizza and burgers, and holds a great deal of history for the rural town of Utica.
Chris Ingraham received a diagnosis of a rare form of liver cancer which, until new Mayo protocols were developed, carried low odds of a favorable outcome.
Daley Farm sues Winona County commissioners, Land Stewardship Project, alleging 14th Amendment violations
The lawsuit alleges that three commissioners and Land Stewardship Project members conspired to appoint biased individuals to the county's Board of Adjustment. An attorney for three of the defendants called the lawsuit "all about politics."