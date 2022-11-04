SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Friday, November 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Chatfield features a unique HGTV-style home for $439,900

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 04, 2022 08:05 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Nov. 4:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: October 30-November 5, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
November 04, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_1107.jpg
Business
'Enter as a guest, leave as a friend' at Brewskie’s in Utica
About halfway between Rochester and Winona sits a small town bar and grill that serves popular pizza and burgers, and holds a great deal of history for the rural town of Utica.
November 04, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Ingraham 02.jpg
NewsMD
How Mayo Clinic might tip the odds for patients with rare cancer
Chris Ingraham received a diagnosis of a rare form of liver cancer which, until new Mayo protocols were developed, carried low odds of a favorable outcome.
November 04, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
20211202-DALEY-FARM-HEARING-20.jpg
Local
Daley Farm sues Winona County commissioners, Land Stewardship Project, alleging 14th Amendment violations
The lawsuit alleges that three commissioners and Land Stewardship Project members conspired to appoint biased individuals to the county's Board of Adjustment. An attorney for three of the defendants called the lawsuit "all about politics."
November 04, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden