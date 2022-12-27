Today's Headlines: Christmas, a birthday, and makeshift hockey: Hanson family keeps the good times rolling
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Dec. 27:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Former president Harry S. Truman has died
- Christmas, a birthday, and makeshift hockey: The Hanson family keeps the good times rolling
- Rochester interior designer Sarah Conti on how she got her start
- 2022 in Review: Leaving the Amish was like 'going to another country'
- Dodge County's Funke has gone from pupil to teacher
The body was found by a dogwalker Monday evening, Dec. 26, 2022.
"I really enjoy the people, I enjoy their story, and I enjoy problem solving for them and their unique situation," Sarah Conti said.
Local man's story going from Amish life to social media hit was top Post Bulletin story in 2022.
Like it is for many, Christmas is a time for family at the Hanson household.