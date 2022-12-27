Just 99¢ a month for your first 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Today's Headlines: Christmas, a birthday, and makeshift hockey: Hanson family keeps the good times rolling

By Abby Sharpe
December 27, 2022 08:01 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Dec. 27:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
OCSO - DEATH INVESTIGATION.png
Breaking News
Local
Body of woman found in Cascade Township
The body was found by a dogwalker Monday evening, Dec. 26, 2022.
December 27, 2022 09:19 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Asked and Answered - Sarah Conti
Community
Rochester interior designer Sarah Conti on how she got her start
"I really enjoy the people, I enjoy their story, and I enjoy problem solving for them and their unique situation," Sarah Conti said.
December 27, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Eddie Swartzentruber
Local
2022 in Review: Leaving the Amish was like 'going to another country'
Local man's story going from Amish life to social media hit was top Post Bulletin story in 2022.
December 27, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Family Skate
Local
Christmas, a birthday, and makeshift hockey: The Hanson family keeps the good times rolling
Like it is for many, Christmas is a time for family at the Hanson household.
December 26, 2022 03:18 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer