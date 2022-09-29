Today's Headlines: Consecutive debates for Rochester School Board take different tones
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Sept. 29:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: New Hormel plant to be built
- Consecutive debates for Rochester School Board take different tones
- Downtown Rochester restaurant to pull the plug on its popular breakfast as hotel becomes a college dorm
- Plan calls for increasing access to walking and biking routes in Rochester
- Ruskell, Mayo tennis team set to learn from loss to Minnetonka
