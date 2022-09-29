We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Today's Headlines: Consecutive debates for Rochester School Board take different tones

Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
September 29, 2022 08:00 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Sept. 29:

Stories in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
