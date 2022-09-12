SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
News | Local
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Deer hunt in Rochester parks set to start Sept. 17

Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
September 12, 2022 09:18 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Sept. 12:

Stories in this episode:

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
