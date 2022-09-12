Today's Headlines: Deer hunt in Rochester parks set to start Sept. 17
Here's your headlines podcast for Monday, Sept. 12:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: Jackie Robinson of Dodgers named Rookie of the Year
- Deer hunt in Rochester parks set to start Sept. 17
- Meet the neighbors: Frayed connections bring challenges for Rochester neighborhoods during COVID recovery
- Events for dogs? This weekend is packed in Rochester
- Former Rochester Grizzly Shea getting noticed for right reasons at the next level
