Today's Headlines: Dining out? More of us have reservations

- Day in History: 1922: Tax cut will return $1.00 to every man, woman and child
- Dining out? More of us have reservations
- Congressional, state, local candidates address Lake City voters in Tuesday night forum
- Southeast Minnesota was hotspot for bootleggers during Prohibition era
- RCTC coach will return to Ely as game will go on at Vermilion
In PB's online poll, 44% said they've increased their use of takeout, and overall, one-third said they prefer it.
Prohibition era runners would bring thousands of gallons of booze into southeast Minnesota.
Candidates for governor, the Minnesota Legislature and more spoke to a packed audience in Lake City's council chambers.
Brian Mueller and Kindra Ramaker address a variety of issues during candidate forum, but acknowledge they don't have all the answers yet as they seek to fill longtime commissioner's seat.