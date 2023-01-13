Today's Headlines: Dog wakes up Rochester owner while home filled with natural gas
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Jan. 13:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1923: Individuals dressed in white hooded garments seen in Rochester
- Dog wakes up Rochester owner while home filled with natural gas
- 'We hope we never find what we’re trained to find'
- Rochester Public Schools warns families about sesame allergen
- After tough ending to football season, Mayo's Burger aims to leave everything on the wrestling mat
