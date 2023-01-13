99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Today's Headlines: Dog wakes up Rochester owner while home filled with natural gas

Post Bulletin Minute Podcast logo
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
January 13, 2023 08:53 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Jan. 13:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
