Today's Headlines: Election concerns linger for Olmsted County group
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Sept. 7:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: Queen Nazli, Queen mother of Egypt, arrives in Rochester
- Election concerns linger for Olmsted County group
- Point of Last Drink aims to intervene with establishments that overserve
- Fiddlehead Coffee’s original location closes, moving their coffee roaster to a new Twin Cities location
- Austin, Anchorage bringing NAHL hockey to Rochester for one night only
The plane crashed in a field about half a mile from the Red Wing Regional Airport.
Elections staff provided an update on the balloting process and safeguards to address questions raised by Olmsted County Elections Integrity Group members, who left before the presentation.
The original Fiddlehead Coffee, at the corners of Fourth Avenue and Third Street Southeast, is now closed in Rochester. Fiddlehead ownership made the decision to close to move their coffee roasters into a new warehouse space that provides more room for higher quantity production.
The artist, Karen Savage-Blue, will lead two gallery tours on Sept. 17, one day after the exhibition opens in Winona.