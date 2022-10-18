We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, October 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Finstad, Ettinger offer different takes on big political issues

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
October 18, 2022 08:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Oct. 18:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
After Hours Paranormal Investigations
Local
Hawk Horvath: Hunting ghosts in Mantorville
Hawk Horvath and her team at Rochester's After Hours Paranormal Investigations led a ghost hunt on Oct. 10 at the Greek Revival House in Mantorville. The Post Bulletin was invited to tag along.
October 18, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Molly Castle Work
Rochester city logo
Local
Rochester council draws line for public comment
Allegations of criminal activity and statements regarding religious affiliations won't be tolerated as Rochester City Council seeks to follow rules established last year.
October 18, 2022 12:17 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Elton Hills Drive
Local
Active transportation plan fails to take next step
Rochester bike master plan update to include pedestrians and other people-powers transportation stalls amid questions and council members' desire to see more work done.
October 18, 2022 12:03 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
U.S. Rep. Brad Finstad-Candidate Jeff Ettinger Debate
Local
Finstad, Ettinger offer different takes on immigration reform, federal policy on family leave, Jan. 6 hearing
The debate, held at the Owatonna Country Club, was GOP Rep. Brad Finstad and Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger's last debate before the Nov. 8 midterms.
October 17, 2022 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle