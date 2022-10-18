Today's Headlines: Finstad, Ettinger offer different takes on big political issues
- Day in History: 1972: Mayo Auditorium filled to hear Carpenters
- Finstad, Ettinger offer different takes on immigration reform, federal policy on family leave, Jan. 6 hearing
- Hawk Horvath: Hunting ghosts in Mantorville
- Rochester council draws line for public comment
- Brown gets analytical in training Rochester area baseball players
Hawk Horvath and her team at Rochester's After Hours Paranormal Investigations led a ghost hunt on Oct. 10 at the Greek Revival House in Mantorville. The Post Bulletin was invited to tag along.
Allegations of criminal activity and statements regarding religious affiliations won't be tolerated as Rochester City Council seeks to follow rules established last year.
Rochester bike master plan update to include pedestrians and other people-powers transportation stalls amid questions and council members' desire to see more work done.
Finstad, Ettinger offer different takes on immigration reform, federal policy on family leave, Jan. 6 hearing
The debate, held at the Owatonna Country Club, was GOP Rep. Brad Finstad and Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger's last debate before the Nov. 8 midterms.