Today's Headlines: First Student still facing driver shortage before school year, but no concerns on operations
- Day in History: 1922: “Doc” Graham visits Rochester
- First Student still facing driver shortage before school year, but no concerns on operations
- Mayai, once a 'Lost Boy,' seeks Rochester area help to fund scholarships for South Sudan students
- Broken Paddle gives visitors their fix on the Mississippi
- Kasson-Mantorville's Hugeback aims to go pro in cornhole
The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle while she was crossing a street in a crosswalk.
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Broken Paddle Guiding Co. in Wabasha, Minn. offers guided tours of the backwaters of North America's longest river.
School bus drivers are one among many workforce niches facing worker shortages across the country, but Rochester Public Schools is prepared for the problem, even as partnering school bus company First Student faces driver shortages.