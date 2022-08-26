Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Food service workers picket in front of Mayo Clinic

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
August 26, 2022 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Aug. 26:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin is proud to be a part of the Trust Project. Learn more at thetrustproject.org .

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
Andrew Link has been the Digital Managing Editor at the Post Bulletin since 2021. He first joined the PB as a photographer in 2015. Readers can reach Andrew at 507-281-7427 or alink@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: August 21-27, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
August 26, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
WAPS RPS online
Local
Rochester and Winona schools partner for online learning
The partnership resulted from Winona Area Public Schools no longer offering its own online program.
August 25, 2022 08:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Food Service Workers Picket
Business
Food service workers picket in front of Mayo Clinic
Union workers who prepare and serve food on Mayo Clinic campuses are picketing in downtown Rochester today in response to difficult contract negotiations with their employer, Morrison Healthcare.
August 25, 2022 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Untitled design (20).jpg
Business
Lake City Federal Bank announces merger with East Wisconsin Savings Bank
When the financial institutions merge, the Lake City Federal Bank will take the East Wisconsin name.
August 25, 2022 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden