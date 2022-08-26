Today's Headlines: Food service workers picket in front of Mayo Clinic
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Aug. 26:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Room and board needed for students attending school
- Food service workers picket in front of Mayo Clinic
- Rochester and Winona schools partner for online learning
- Rustic doesn't come cheap; Pine Island log cabin asking price just below $1 million
- Scary soccer thought: St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura's Gust is back to 100 percent
