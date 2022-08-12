Today's Headlines: From Amish life to TikTok videos, Rochester man makes unlikely change
Here's your headlines podcast for Friday, Aug. 12:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Senator Frank Kellogg visits farmers of Walnut Grove
- From Amish life to TikTok videos, Rochester man makes unlikely change
- Rochester Township Board approves development plan at heron nest site
- Mayo Clinic moves to fill more empty Rochester retail space
- 3 things that went right, 3 that didn't for Honkers in 2022
Rochester Public Schools prepares to demo former Longfellow Elementary; city eyes future plans for site
The conversation about the new and former Longfellow buildings started before 2019 when voters approved more than $180 million for projects around the district.
How has a community theater thrived for 50 years in a town of less than 3,000?
For the first 17 years of life, Eddie Swartzentruber lived in an Amish community in Harmony, Minnesota. He left it to search out the broader world.
The board voted 3 to 2 in favor of the development despite the planning and zoning commission's recommendation against it.