Today's Headlines: Funding for park trash cans sees mixed support

Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
September 08, 2022 07:50 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Thursday, Sept. 8:

Stories in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
UDC pic.jpg
Local
Unified development code approved with last-minute council tweaks
Rochester City Council members make changes to new code setting development guidelines within city,
September 08, 2022 01:52 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Park2.jpg
Local
Funding for park trash cans sees mixed support
Majority of Rochester City Council says it should be up to the city's park board to determine whether spending on trash collection should be a priority over other programs and amenities.
September 07, 2022 06:51 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
DSC_0031.JPG
Local
Welcoming Week events kick off in Winona County Friday
Other Southeast Minnesota cities such as Lanesboro, Austin and Owatonna are also taking part in Welcoming Week, which is a national initiative to celebrate and connect with local immigrant communities.
September 07, 2022 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
IMG_8943.JPG
Local
Education commissioner fields questions from Byron students considering teaching careers
"I hope that they choose to be in the space of education," Commissioner Heather Mueller said. "And it doesn't only have to be in a classroom setting."
September 07, 2022 05:02 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer