Today's Headlines: Funding for park trash cans sees mixed support
- Day in History: 1922: 83 women start at Kahler Hospital Training School for Nurses
- Funding for park trash cans sees mixed support
- Welcoming Week events kick off in Winona County Friday
- Education commissioner fields questions from Byron students considering teaching careers
- No. 3 RCTC wins fourth straight in volleyball
Rochester City Council members make changes to new code setting development guidelines within city,
Majority of Rochester City Council says it should be up to the city's park board to determine whether spending on trash collection should be a priority over other programs and amenities.
Other Southeast Minnesota cities such as Lanesboro, Austin and Owatonna are also taking part in Welcoming Week, which is a national initiative to celebrate and connect with local immigrant communities.
"I hope that they choose to be in the space of education," Commissioner Heather Mueller said. "And it doesn't only have to be in a classroom setting."