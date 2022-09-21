We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Today's Headlines: Golf advocates make their case to Rochester Park Board

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
September 21, 2022 07:57 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Sept. 21:

Stories in this episode:

Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
2022 Midterm Election in United States of America
Local
Rochester City Council candidates discuss renewable energy
Candidates for council seats on Nov. 8 ballot were asked to provide video responses related to Rochester Public Utilities' plan to 100 percent renewable energy by 2031.
September 21, 2022 06:52 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Park board.jpg
Local
Golf advocates make their case to Rochester Park Board
Public hearing seeking comments on city-run golf saw majority of voices seeking to maintain four courses, with many speakers stating they would be willing to pay more.
September 20, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_9114.JPG
Local
Rochester Public Schools Foundation awards more than $12,000 in grants
The organization has provided more than $550,000 since 1988.
September 20, 2022 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Birahim Gildersleve.PNG
Local
Rochester man identified in Sunday shooting near Loring Park in Minneapolis
Birahim Gildersleve, 28, suffered life-threatening injuries, and police administered life-saving efforts before he was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.
September 20, 2022 05:49 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell