Today's Headlines: Gov. Tim Walz, GOP challenger Scott Jensen spar in first and only TV debate
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Oct. 19:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: Hollywood goes on trial for un-American activities
- Gov. Tim Walz, GOP challenger Scott Jensen spar in first and only TV debate
- Rochester mayoral candidates differ on plans for city
- Kasson-Mantorville Elementary School introduces students to the 'helping careers'
- One for the history books: Winona girls capture school's first soccer section title with win over Byron
Norton and Noser highlight differences on governance style, renewable energy, policies to address racial inequities and DMC during League of Women Voters candidate forum.
Karen MacLaughlin and Mark Ostrem had very similar stances with a few stark differences in Tuesday nights Olmsted County Attorney Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters at the Rochester Public Library.
Work on the pool is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 and wrap up that fall.
A five-year state grant will provide Olmsted County with $795,000 annually to address homelessness among families in the county.