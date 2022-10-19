We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Today's Headlines: Gov. Tim Walz, GOP challenger Scott Jensen spar in first and only TV debate

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
October 19, 2022 07:58 AM
Here's your headlines podcast for Wednesday, Oct. 19:

Stories in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin.

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
IMG_1718.jpg
Local
Rochester mayoral candidates differ on plans for city
Norton and Noser highlight differences on governance style, renewable energy, policies to address racial inequities and DMC during League of Women Voters candidate forum.
October 18, 2022 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Karen MacLaughlin and Mark Ostrem during the Olmsted County Attorney Forum Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at the Rochester Public Library
Local
Olmsted County attorney candidates offer insight into differences
Karen MacLaughlin and Mark Ostrem had very similar stances with a few stark differences in Tuesday nights Olmsted County Attorney Forum hosted by the League of Women Voters at the Rochester Public Library.
October 18, 2022 09:11 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Mayo, Red Wing girls swimming
Local
Rochester Public Schools approves funds for Mayo High School pool maintenance
Work on the pool is expected to begin in the spring of 2023 and wrap up that fall.
October 18, 2022 08:53 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Olmsted County logo
Local
Olmsted County HRA approves plan for state funds to address family homelessness
A five-year state grant will provide Olmsted County with $795,000 annually to address homelessness among families in the county.
October 18, 2022 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen