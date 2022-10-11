Today's Headlines: Honduran family in Rochester awarded $80k for mistreatment by border patrol
Here's your headlines podcast for Tuesday, Oct. 11:
Stories in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: St. Charles soldier to come home
- Honduran family in Rochester awarded $80k for mistreatment by border patrol
- Morice: Physician and Mayo Clinic's 'Big Knocker' according to KFAN's Dan Barreiro
- In search of a successor, Clem's Cups & Cones owner in Kasson puts shop up for sale
- Lourdes soccer star Gossman a natural-born scorer
Two seek District 5 commissioner seat in Olmsted County